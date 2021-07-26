Grand River Bank hosts grand opening for second location

Grand River Bank held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its recently opened second branch last week.

The bank, which is headquartered at 4471 Wilson Ave. SW in Grandville, said it held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration for its second branch, at 50 Crahen Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township, on July 15.

Representatives of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ada Business Association participated in the event, which was attended by customers, shareholders, directors, community representatives and team members. An open house followed the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The Ada/Cascade area has long been a priority for our bank, and we’ve spent several years searching for the ideal office location,” said Liz Bracken, Grand River Bank president, COO and CFO. “This highly visible and easily accessible site is the perfect complement to our striking building. We’re very pleased to offer even greater comfort and convenience to those we serve.”

Steve Grey, Grand River Bank’s vice president, Ada/Cascade market executive and Ada resident, added: “We are grateful for our existing community partners in the area, and we’re excited for new opportunities to serve small businesses and nonprofits with our unique set of tailored lending and deposit solutions.”

Developed in partnership with general contractor BDR and Dixon Architecture, the new regional office houses retail bankers, commercial and mortgage lenders, operations personnel and administrative staff. Grand River Bank’s proprietary courier service for businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities also operates from the new location.

The location’s hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, with drive-thru banking hours 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday.

Grand River Bank

Founded in 2009 by 23 West Michigan business leaders with the support of 750 investors, Grand River Bank — a subsidiary of Grand River Commerce (OTC: GNRV) — offers personal and business banking services, including commercial and mortgage lending.

As of April 30, the bank had 67 employees and over $459.5 million in assets.