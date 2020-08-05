Grand River Bank names market executive

A local bank chose a new leader for the market where it is building its next location.

Grandville-based Grand River Bank (GRB) said it promoted Stephen Grey to vice president, Ada/Cascade market executive.

In his expanded role, Grey will lead the bank’s activities in Ada/Cascade. He also will spearhead the planned fourth-quarter 2020 opening of the bank’s newly constructed regional headquarters, at 50 Crahen Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.

“Thanks to Stephen’s efforts, we’ve been very successful in Ada/Cascade,” said Pat Gill, Grand River Bank CEO. “By accepting this new leadership position, Stephen will ensure that we’re even more responsive to the needs of the community, its businesses and residents.”

Grey joined Grand River Bank in 2016 and is a senior member of the bank’s commercial banking team.

Formerly a commercial banker with Founders Bank & Trust, GRB said Grey has a thorough understanding of the Ada/Cascade area as an Ada resident.

“His skill, experience and passion for the community make him ideally suited to lead the bank’s physical expansion within this important market,” GRB said.

Grey formerly held vice president and assistant vice president roles at Old National Bank and ChoiceOne Bank.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Calvin College.

Grand River Bank

Founded in 2009 by 23 West Michigan business leaders with the support of 750 investors, Grand River Bank — a subsidiary of Grand River Commerce (OTC: GNRV) — offers personal and business banking services, including commercial and mortgage lending.

As of May 14, the bank had total assets of $330.9 million and 59 employees.