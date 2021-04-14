Grand River Bank opens second branch

Grand River Bank recently opened a full-service branch in Grand Rapids Township.

The bank, which is headquartered at 4471 Wilson Ave. SW in Grandville, said Monday that it recently opened its second branch, at 50 Crahen Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.

The new office will support the bank’s growing customer base in the Ada/Cascade area as a regional banking center. The office will house retail bankers, commercial and mortgage lenders, operations personnel and administrative staff. The bank’s proprietary courier service, which provides “safe, convenient in-person banking to businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities” also will operate from the new location.

As the Business Journal previously reported, Grand River Bank announced its groundbreaking on the project in August 2019 and planned to open the branch in summer 2020, but that timeline was delayed due to COVID-19.

“We’re pleased to have opened our new regional office,” said Liz Bracken, president, CFO and COO. “Although the pandemic lengthened the construction timeline, it also created the opportunity to modify design elements and mechanical systems to create an exceptionally safe and welcoming environment.”

Ada-based Dixon Architecture was the project’s architect, Cascade Township-based BDR was the contractor, and Mary Witte, owner of Grand Rapids-based r.o.i. Design, handled the interior design.

As public health conditions permit, the bank said it is planning a grand opening celebration later this year.

More information about the new location is on Grand River’s website.

Grand River Bank

Founded in 2009 by 23 West Michigan business leaders with the support of 750 investors, Grand River Bank — a subsidiary of Grand River Commerce (OTC: GNRV) — offers personal and business banking services, including commercial and mortgage lending.

As of Feb. 11, the bank had 63 employees and assets of $451.7 million.