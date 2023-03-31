Grand River Bank taps Drew Ysseldyke as next president

Drew Ysseldyke seized an opportunity to return to his community banking roots in joining Grand River Bank.

A veteran banker for 26 years in the Grand Rapids-area market, Ysseldyke joined Grand River Bank this week as president. He succeeds Liz Bracken, who was among the executives that founded Grand River Bank nearly 16 years ago. Bracken retired in December as president and CFO.

Ysseldyke comes to Grand River Bank from Old National Bank, one of the largest banks in the Midwest with $46.7 billion in assets and 250 locations in 10 states, where he worked for eight years. Ysseldyke served as Grand Rapids market president and corporate banking executive since January 2020. He previously worked at Fifth Third Bank and PNC Bank and was assistant vice president for commercial loans at Holland-based Macatawa Bank from 1999 to 2008.

Read the full story at MiBiz.