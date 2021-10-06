Greenleaf Trust adds second office in Kalamazoo

A trust bank and wealth management firm expanded in Kalamazoo.

Greenleaf Trust — which has offices in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Birmingham, Midland, Traverse City and Bay Harbor — said Monday, Oct. 4, it opened a new 6,200-square-foot office at 277 S. Rose St. in Kalamazoo, next to its current headquarters.

The new facility, which opened in the spring, features an all-glass trading room, private office and meeting space, and an open seating area to accommodate gatherings and events.

Greenleaf Trust’s neighboring office at 211 S. Rose St., which the company has operated in since 2008, will continue as the company’s headquarters. Both properties are owned and managed by Catalyst Development Co.

The firm’s expansion comes as it has grown client assets under advisement to more than $16 billion, up approximately $7 billion in the past five years.

“Independent decision-making is at the core of Greenleaf Trust, and this expansion underscores our firm’s commitment to serving the best interests of our clients,” said Nicholas Juhle, the firm’s senior vice president and director of investment research. “We intentionally outfitted this space with state-of-the-art technology and an open design to foster collaboration and enhance our ability to deliver scale and resources rivaling larger firms, while maintaining the personalized approach to investment management that our clients value.”

Juhle, who joined Greenleaf Trust in 2012, leads a team of 11 investment professionals specializing in portfolio construction, manager selection, equity research, fixed income research, alternative investments and trading.

“This new facility showcases our in-house research team’s capabilities and emphasizes our dedication to purposeful growth for the benefit of our clients,” Juhle said. “We (were) excited to move into a new purpose-built space and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service and counsel to our clients.”

The move marks Greenleaf Trust’s second expansion this year. In May, Greenleaf Trust said its team serving northern Michigan relocated to the restored historic Old City Hall in downtown Traverse City.