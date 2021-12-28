Haworth to acquire Mikomax

A Holland furniture company announced its intention to acquire a maker of acoustic pod solutions based in Poland.

Holland-based Haworth said Tuesday, Dec. 21, it signed an agreement to acquire Lodz, Poland-based Mikomax Smart Office, a family-owned manufacturer of acoustic pods for telephone conversations, videoconferences, focus work and meetings.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities.

Mikomax’s signature brand Hushoffice consists of 10 product lines and currently is present in 50 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1991.

“We are excited to partner with a company that shares the same values as Haworth and complements the Haworth collection portfolio in North America,” said Matthew Haworth, chair of Haworth.

Franco Bianchi, president and CEO of Haworth, said the partnership makes him confident in Haworth’s growing portfolio of acoustic solutions.

“Hush has built a strong brand reputation in Europe, and we know that the high-quality standards of the product range will meet the high expectations of Haworth’s customers and dealers,” he said.

Maciej Mikołajczyk, Mikomax management board member, is part of the second generation to manage the company, after his father, Janusz Mikołajczyk, Mikomax management board president.

“Haworth brings a strong distribution network outside of our core markets into the partnership. That will help us to grow and expand our presence so that we can support customers and dealers with high-quality acoustic pods,” Maciej Mikołajczyk said.

Added Janusz Mikołajczyk: “I am happy and proud that the company I have created from scratch and have been running for more than 30 years is gaining such a strong business partner. We look forward to continuing to manage the company also in the future and drive our success story even further.”

Under the management of Maciej Mikołajczyk and his wife, Anna, Mikomax continues to invest in innovation of its products and production. The company said it was first in Europe to introduce laser banding technology in all colors and shapes.

Haworth

Founded in 1948, Haworth offers furniture, interior architecture and technology solutions “to help create beautiful rooms and achieve business goals by supporting collaboration and innovation.”

Haworth remains family-owned, serving markets in more than 120 countries through a global network of 650 dealers and 7,500 employees.

The company has net sales of $2 billion.