Hungerford Nichols acquiring Holland CPA firm

A large full-service CPA and advisory firm in Cascade Township is acquiring a smaller firm on the lakeshore.

Cascade Township-based Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors said Tuesday, March 1, it is acquiring Holland-based Ferris, Busscher & Zwiers, effective May 1.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bill Borgman, Doug Rotman and Tony Zwiers, partners at Ferris, Busscher & Zwiers, will join the Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors team along with their staff members but will continue to operate from their Holland office.

Borgman will serve in the role of principal, while Rotman and Zwiers will become shareholders. The new additions bring the total number of Hungerford Nichols professionals to over 130, with 22 based in the Holland location.

“We are excited to have Bill, Doug, Tony and their team join us,” said Tom Prince, managing shareholder for Hungerford Nichols. “They are a great fit with our culture, demonstrating a high level of commitment to their employees, clients and the community. We all strongly agree that the (acquisition) strengthens our ability to serve our clients in Holland, as well as attract new ones along the lakeshore and throughout West Michigan.”

Borgman thanked the clients of Ferris, Busscher & Zwiers for their loyalty and support.

“We have been looking for the best fit firm with a strong reputation and deep expertise to merge with for quite some time that would enable us to have a seamless transition,” he said. “I am confident that our (integration into) Hungerford Nichols will provide our clients with the same excellent service, and we are honored to partner with them.”

Rotman said the partners remain committed to “building authentic relationships with our clients, each other and our community.”

“We are proud of the professional services we offer and are humbled to call many of our clients friends,” he said. “Having worked with several Hungerford Nichols team members in the past, we know they share the same values. We feel the merger will be nothing but positive for our team and our clients.”

Zwiers said the deal will strengthen the firm’s ability to serve its clients.

“They will continue to work with the same fantastic team they know and trust,” he said. “The Hungerford team will provide us with an expanded support system and greater depth of talent. This will allow us to focus on providing the excellent service our clients have come to value.

“While many of Hungerford’s services are complementary to what we have offered, business valuation, fraud and litigation prevention, wealth management and managed IT services will now be available to help our clients. Additionally, this collaboration will also enable us to provide growth opportunities for our team.”