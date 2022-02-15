Hungerford Nichols elects managing shareholder

A financial services firm has a new managing shareholder.

Cascade Township-based Hungerford Nichols CPAs + Advisors elected Tom Prince, certified public accountant, to managing shareholder, effective Jan. 15. He succeeds Rick Chrisman, who now is in the role of shareholder.

“Tom and I have worked together for the past 34 years,” Chrisman said. “He has been a great business partner as well as a friend. Hungerford Nichols is proud of its culture and the quality of our team. Tom deserves a lot of the credit by leading the charge in recruiting and mentoring. … He is a servant leader who truly wants our employees to have fulfilling careers and work-life balance. He is willing to do whatever he can to make that happen. Tom is a strategic thinker and good communicator. He is committed to our values and is ready for the challenge. He will do a great job of leading our firm.”

Prince joined the firm in 1988 and was named a shareholder in 2001. He works with closely held businesses, primarily in the manufacturing, distribution and construction industries, offering tax planning strategies and audit and review services.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in accountancy from Calvin University in 1987 and an MBA from Grand Valley State University in 1994. He received his CPA designation in Michigan in 1990.

Prince serves as board treasurer of the Inner City Christian Federation (ICCF), is on the finance and operations committee of Grand Rapids Christian Schools and serves on the finance committee for Calvin Christian Reformed Church.

“Tom has a strong commitment to values, family, community and investing in people,” said Aaron Sal, a CPA and shareholder for Hungerford. “Over the past 20 years, I have had the opportunity to be mentored by Tom and work alongside him, and I am continually impressed with his leadership and ability to build strong relationships with others. Additionally, he is passionate about the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. He works to ensure a good quality of life for his team members and their families. His strong work ethic and positive attitude are qualities that have been a guiding force for the firm for many years.”