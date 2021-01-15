Independent Bank launches $1M home rewards program

Independent Bank is launching a new My Home Reward Program to incentivize homebuying and refinancing transactions.

The Grand Rapids-based bank said Tuesday that it is investing $1 million in a My Home Reward Program that offers the opportunity for eligible home purchase or refinance applicants in low-income neighborhoods to pay zero closing costs.

The My Home Reward Program is part of Independent Bank’s commitment to provide homeownership opportunities in low- and moderate-income communities. Eligible My Home Reward Program applicants would be offered perks such as zero closing costs, no income limits and the opportunity to use the rewards with most mortgage programs.

“Homeownership puts individuals and their neighborhoods’ on the path to stability and prosperity,” said Brad Kessel, president and CEO of Independent Bank. “That is why we have committed up to $1 million to our new My Home Reward Program.”

To learn more about the My Home Reward Program, people can visit Independent Bank’s website.

Independent Bank Corporation

Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula through its one state-chartered bank subsidiary, Independent Bank, which provides commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance products.

The bank has total assets of about $4.2 billion as of Jan. 12.