Independent Bank opens Holland branch

A Michigan bank has opened a new full-service branch in Holland.

Independent Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, on Thursday, Sept. 8, opened a new location at 12368 Riley St. in Holland. The company said the branch is located near Meijer and right off U.S. 31.

The branch will offer services such as retail and lending products, commercial banking, mobile and online banking and investment and title services.

“We are pleased to be opening a new full-service branch in Holland and expanding our footprint along the lakeshore,” said Brad Kessel, president and CEO of Independent Bank. “We look forward to making more of our products and services available for our customers in the greater Holland area.”

Kevin O’Keefe, a Holland native who will serve as the manager for the new location, said he looks forward to serving the greater Holland area.

Independent Bank also operates a commercial loan center at 151 Central Ave., Suite 100, in Holland.