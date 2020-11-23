Investment firm acquires tech company

Grand Rapids-based investment company Century Technology Group announced the acquisition of Mutually Human.

Also headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mutually Human is a custom software and application development company that services a variety of industries. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are proud of the human experience-focused approach to software development we’ve created at Mutually Human,” said Mark Van Holstyn, Mutually Human’s co-founder and president. “Partnering with Century Technology Group will enable us to fast-track the maturing of our sales and marketing initiatives, broaden our market penetration and accelerate our growth. This is a big win for our company, our employees and, most importantly, our clients.”

Century Technology Group’s focus is technology, and the firm works in partnership with other industry leaders to provide growth capital, administrative resources and managerial consulting to growing technology companies.

“Mutually Human fits perfectly with our vision of growing a leading software development and application modernization services business and adds to our charter of investing in growth-oriented technology services businesses,” said Jason Kuipers, EVP of Century Technology Group. “We’re delighted to be partnering with this ambitious and talented team that has built and sustained an outstanding business.”