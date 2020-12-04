JVL Associates changes its name

A financial services firm changed its name after 26 years in business.

Wyoming-based JVL Associates said Thursday that it changed its name to JVL Wealth Strategies and updated its logo and website.

Founded in 1994, JVL Wealth Strategies develops tailored wealth strategies, manages asset growth and coordinates a team of advisers to help clients ensure their long-term financial security.

“For more than 25 years, we have helped families make smart financial decisions,” said Jerry VanderLugt, founder and principal of JVL Wealth Strategies. “As we look forward to the next 25 years, we’ve updated our name to better reflect our services, our core principles and ongoing commitment to sound strategic planning.”

The six-sided hexagon in the new JVL Wealth Strategies logo represents the firm’s six core values: trust, competence, strategy, service, respect and independence.

As a locally owned, independent business with no affiliation with any products or sales organization, JVL Wealth Strategies serves as fiduciaries for its clients.

“We walk alongside our families in every step of their financial journey,” VanderLugt said. “Our team works closely with attorneys, CPA and other professionals to make sure that all of our client’s finances are being directed toward the goals that they’ve established.”

JVL Wealth Strategies serves family-owned businesses, professionals and executives, and people experiencing major life events such as preparing for retirement, receiving an inheritance, going through a divorce or coping with life after losing a loved one.

The firm offers financial, tax and estate planning; risk management; investment advisory and wealth management; and charitable giving and multigenerational gift-giving advice.

Grand Rapids-based public relations agency COM 616 worked with JVL Wealth Strategies on the project.