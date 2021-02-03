JVL Wealth Strategies appoints partners

A local financial services firm elected two partners following its recent rebranding.

Wyoming-based JVL Wealth Strategies, which changed its name from JVL Associates in December and updated its logo and website, said last week that it elected Matt Kunnen and Chad Soukup as partners.

“As we continue looking forward and serving our clients for the next 25 years, I’m honored to work alongside two knowledgeable and proficient practitioners,” said Jerry VanderLugt, founder and principal of JVL Wealth Strategies. “Matt and Chad are much more than financial advisers; they have meaningful relationships with our clients and coordinate with each families’ team of advisers to proactively ensure long-term financial security.”

Kunnen joined JVL Wealth Strategies in 2013 after working as an investment consultant for the national brokerage firm Scottrade. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance and business management from Cornerstone University in 2009. In addition, he holds the chartered financial analyst and certified financial planner (CFP) designations.

Soukup joined JVL Wealth Strategies in 2019 after working for more than a decade as a senior adviser and relationship manager with the national registered investment adviser Plante Moran. He graduated from Grand Valley State University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and a Master of Business Administration in finance and accounting in 2008. He is a certified public accountant and also holds a CFP designation.

JVL Wealth Strategies

Founded in 1994, JVL Wealth Strategies is a locally owned, independent firm that serves family-owned businesses, professionals and executives, and people experiencing major life events such as preparing for retirement, receiving an inheritance, going through a divorce or coping with life after losing a loved one.

The firm offers comprehensive services, including financial, tax and estate planning; risk management; charitable giving; and multigenerational gifting advice.