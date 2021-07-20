KCCU hosting essential goods drive for homeless shelters

A southwest Michigan credit union is taking donations to help West Michigan’s homeless population.

Battle Creek-based Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU), which has Grand Rapids area locations, said Monday that it is collecting basic essential items from the community at its branch locations, starting Tuesday through Aug. 20.

By providing basic self-care items to the local shelters, KCCU said it hopes to make a critical difference in local shelters’ ability to serve this vulnerable population. Donations KCCU is seeking include toiletries, personal hygiene items, nonperishable single-serve snacks, new socks and other essential need items.

All items collected will be distributed to those in need through KCCU’s shelter partners, Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries, Battle Creek Homeless Shelter, Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids and Three River’s Domestic and Sexual Assault Services.

“KCCU is passionate about giving back to our communities here in West Michigan and partnering with organizations to help to support the basic needs of individuals,” said Tracy Miller, KCCU CEO. “This summer, we are proud to focus our efforts to address the urgent needs of those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. I am always amazed at how generous our members and employees are, and I know once again we’ll come together as a community to provide items for the homeless in our area so we can all make a difference in their lives.”

Lynn Russcher, vice president of advancement at Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries, said the support of organizations like KCCU is “vital” in helping people in the community who need a fresh start.

“As a ministry, we know we cannot do this without the support of generous individuals who have the heart to help. The adage ‘we are better together’ really is the truth,” she said.

People can visit Kellogg Community Credit Union’s website to see participating branch locations and a full list of items being collected.