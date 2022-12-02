KeyBank expands into West Michigan market

A national bank with a nearly 200-year history is positioning itself for continued success, this time in a new market.

KeyBank soon will occupy space at the Waters Building on the corner of Ottawa Avenue and Lyon Street NW in downtown Grand Rapids — the first office in the region for the institution.

For Michael Sytsma, West Michigan market president for KeyBank, the decision to expand into the West Michigan area was a natural choice given the region’s growth.

“We’ve operated in Michigan, but we have not had local representation in West Michigan, and West Michigan is continually being ranked as one of the best places and growing places in the Midwest,” Sytsma said. “So, to be in Michigan, we really wanted to be in West Michigan to complement southeast.”

KeyBank currently has 19 Michigan offices that are primarily located in the southeast area in cities such as Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Brighton, Dearborn and Livonia.

Sytsma, who has been in his role since June 2021, said the bank’s current team of 10 in the West Michigan region already have been working to provide resources that include commercial banking and business banking, enterprise payments, small business loans, residential mortgages, credit support and more.

“We’re spread through the community and we’re all passionate about serving here,” he said, adding the bank plans to add more team members as it gains momentum here in the new market.

According to Sytsma, an important part of integrating into the market and the community is building more awareness about KeyBank, which he described as “a Main Street bank with Wall Street capabilities.”

The bank today operates under the full name KeyBank National Association as the primary subsidiary of Cleveland-based KeyCorp and ranks among the largest in the nation with over $190 billion in assets as of September 2022. More than 1,000 branches among 15 states comprise the bank’s national network.

Another integral part of the bank’s influence is its National Community Benefits Plan. Through this philanthropic effort, KeyBank has provided more than $26 billion focused on economic access and equity for underserved communities and populations.

In the Michigan market, KeyBank has invested more than $239 million through the plan since 2017. Some initiatives include affordable housing and community development projects, loans for businesses and mortgage lending in low- to moderate-income communities and other transformational investments in Michigan neighborhoods.

Locally, KeyBank earlier this year invested $10,000 in Mel Trotter Ministries to support the nonprofit’s emergency shelter program known as Pathway Home.

KeyBank in November also contributed to Family Promise of Grand Rapids with a $15,000 grant to help the organization support prevention, stabilization and emergency shelter programming for local families experiencing homelessness.

Sytsma said these efforts reflect the bank’s purpose of wanting to help communities in which it serves and underscore the regional team’s desire to do that locally.

“When we think about building a business in West Michigan, it’s very important to do that the right way, and the right way is by investing into the community,” he said. “And that’s with your people, it’s with time and sometimes it’s with treasure.”

As a West Michigan native himself, he said these philanthropic efforts align well with the overall heart of West Michigan.

Looking ahead, Sytsma said KeyBank likely will evaluate future opportunities for offices and further expansion in the new market. For now, the growing team will focus on serving the West Michigan community as best it can with its new downtown office.

“We’re very excited about the space and how it’ll serve our business owners, our clients,” Sytsma said. “It’s very collaborative the way it’s designed, and I think it’ll be a nice addition to the building.”

According to Sytsma, West Michigan-based Visser Brothers Construction is completing the project. The team expects to move in by the end of January.

This story can be found in the Dec. 12 issue of the Grand Rapids Business Journal. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox, subscribe here.