Labor union files charge against Michigan credit union

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include a new statement from LMCU.

A labor union has taken action against Lake Michigan Credit Union after an employee who helped organize a union said he was terminated from his position.

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) has filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charge with the National Labor Relations Board against LMCU for firing Ivan Diaz, a member services representative at the credit union’s South Division branch who helped organize the union effort.

The ULP charges LMCU with terminating Diaz for his participation in the LMCU Workers Alliance labor union “in order to discourage union activities and/or membership.”

LMCU said in a new statement, “we deny Mr. Diaz’s and the Communication Workers of America’s allegations against LMCU and view these as inaccurate, unfounded, and disappointing. We respect the rights of employees to organize, and we look forward to a productive relationship with the union recently formed at one of our branches.”

In a previous statement, LMCU said Diaz was made aware of the reasons for his dismissal as detailed in his termination letter.

“LMCU is committed to complying with all state and federal laws, including the national labor relations act as well as all banking laws and regulations,” the previous statement said. “Our members entrust us to protect their investments, and we expect every one of our employees to uphold the highest standards of compliance with all state and federal laws.”

Diaz, who also serves as a Kent County Commissioner for District 20, worked at the South Division branch for nearly five years. He was informed of his termination on Feb. 1.

Diaz said the situation underscores the need for union representation for LMCU workers.

“LMCU’s move to terminate me was a weak attempt at a scare tactic targeting my colleagues and comes right out of the union-busting playbook. This is not the first time LMCU has singled me out for union organizing, and I am confident that the NLRB will recognize that and hold the credit union accountable for its illegal action,” Diaz said. “In the meantime, I want to be clear that my termination will not stop me from ensuring that workers at the South Division branch have a collective voice and a seat at the table. We will enforce our labor rights wherever necessary to ensure a better working environment for both our members and our staff.”

According to the CWA, Diaz had been targeted for his role in organizing the union in December based on a letter sent from LMCU Senior Vice President of Talent Nora Swart to the employees which acknowledged Diaz’s involvement and “called into question his motives.”

Currently, the CWA said workers at the South Division location are demanding LMCU branch management revoke Diaz’s termination and ensure other employees won’t be fired for their involvement in union organizing.

The newly formed LMCU Workers Alliance is part of the CWA, a coalition member in the Committee for Better Banks (CBB).

CBB Organizing Director Nick Weiner said LMCU’s action reflects a “retaliatory culture,” which exists in the financial services industry.

“This is an industrywide issue, and we need bottom-up reform across the sector to address it,” Weiner said. “LMCU’s termination of Ivan is a deliberate attempt to set back the hard work of LMCU’s Workers Alliance, which overwhelmingly voted in favor of a union last month. We will continue using the proper channels to ensure fair labor practices at LMCU and hold the credit union accountable to its workers and customers who rely on it.”