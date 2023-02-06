Lake Michigan Credit Union hires new VP of commercial lending

A credit union in the region recently appointed a new leader to its commercial lending team.

Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) said it hired Michael VanWyk as vice president of commercial lending.

VanWyk brings over 20 years of experience in commercial lending and business banking to his new role.

Peter Rahrig, senior vice president of commercial lending at LMCU, said he believes VanWyk is the perfect fit for the organization.

“Michael is driven and passionate about building relationships and helping to grow West Michigan businesses,” Rahrig said. “The experience he has to draw from will ensure our members get the solutions they need to be successful.”

VanWyk said he looks forward to working with a team known for its reputation and dedication across Michigan.

“I am privileged to continue my career at a truly local institution,” VanWyk said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with a wide variety of businesses in many different industries, and I’m dedicated to providing the highest level of service to help business owners succeed.”

VanWyk has a degree in business administration from Dordt University. Currently, he lives in Lowell with his family.

VanWyk joins a team of 10 other professionals as part of LMCU’s commercial lending team in Michigan.