Lake Michigan Credit Union opens branch in Ada

Lake Michigan Credit Union recently opened a branch in downtown Ada.

Grand Rapids-based Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) on Tuesday held a grand opening for its newest location at 496 Ada Drive SE in Ada.

The 3,100-square-foot, full-service branch features a walk-in lobby with in-person banking by appointment. For members who prefer contactless banking options, the branch has an ATM, as well as online and mobile banking.

Additionally, the Ada location has notary public services and access to mortgage, commercial lending, insurance and wealth management services.

“We are excited to expand our services in the Ada community,” said Olivia Urbanski, branch manager. “We have the privilege of serving many wonderful members from Ada in our existing Cascade and Lowell branches, but our new location is right in the heart of downtown Ada and demonstrates our dedication to serving this amazing community. … I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing LMCU’s financial value and personal service to the Ada community.”

To celebrate the branch opening, LMCU is giving away a limited number of $5 gift cards to Sprinkles Donuts and MudPenny, which have locations in Ada.

For every new account opened during June and July, LMCU will donate $10 to the Ada-based nonprofit Brody’s Be Café, which provides “a safe and enjoyable work environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental delays, along with other special needs.”

LMCU

Founded in 1933, Lake Michigan Credit Union is the largest credit union in Michigan with over 500,000 members. Its offerings include high-interest-bearing checking accounts, personal loans, mortgages, investments and commercial banking.

LMCU employs over 1,500 people at 59 branch locations, including 13 in southwest Florida.

The credit union has assets of nearly $10 billion, with a mortgage-servicing portfolio of over $12 billion.