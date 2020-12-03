Lake Michigan Credit Union opens branch in Zeeland

Michigan’s largest credit union opened a new full-service branch in Zeeland.

Grand Rapids-based Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) on Monday celebrated the grand opening of its newest location, at 8630 E. Main Ave. in Zeeland.

The 3,800-square-foot, full-service branch features a walk-in lobby and in-person banking by appointment, as well as access to notary public, mortgage, commercial lending, insurance and wealth management services.

“We are excited to be in the Zeeland community, and this latest addition brings our branch total to 55 locations throughout Michigan and southwest Florida,” said Sara Kemperman, LMCU senior vice president of retail services. “We are open to safely serve our members’ needs with frequent sanitization and physical distancing practices in place. … At LMCU, serving our members safely and effectively, while helping them earn more and pay less, drives everything we do.”

The Zeeland branch employs six staff members and is led by branch manager Natalie VanderZwaag.

“At LMCU, we always put our members first, and this simple philosophy not only guides us every day but is also a big part of the reason we’re the largest credit union in Michigan,” VanderZwaag said. “When you do the right thing as an organization and make sure members feel like neighbors and not numbers, people tell their family and friends. I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing LMCU’s financial value and personal service to the Zeeland community.”

LMCU members who prefer contactless banking options can use the bank’s drive-thru, 24-hour drive-up ATM and night depository, and online and mobile banking services.

Founded in 1933, LMCU is the largest credit union in Michigan with over 484,000 members, 1,300-plus employees, assets of more than $9 billion and a mortgage servicing portfolio of over $12 billion.

LMCU offers high interest-bearing checking accounts, personal loans, mortgages, commercial banking, investments and insurance.

The credit union has 55 branch locations, including 11 in southwest Florida, and its members have access to more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide.