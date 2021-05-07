Lake Michigan Credit Union opens second Grand Haven branch

Michigan’s largest credit union opened another branch in a lakeshore town.

Grand Rapids-based Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) on Monday opened a new 9,468-square-foot branch at 16916 Robbins Road in Grand Haven.

The branch has a total of seven branch staff members and 22 mortgage lenders. Natalie VanderZwaag is the branch manager.

“We are excited to be serving the Grand Haven community with this second location,” she said. “At LMCU, we always put our members first, and this simple philosophy not only guides us every day but is also a big part of the reason we’re the largest credit union in Michigan. When you do the right thing as an organization and make sure members feel like neighbors and not numbers, people tell their family and friends. I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing LMCU’s financial value and personal service to the Grand Haven community.”

The new facility is a full-service branch and features a walk-in lobby and in-person banking services by appointment. For members who prefer contactless banking options, the branch has a drive-thru service, a 24-hour drive-up ATM and night depository services, as well as online and mobile banking.

Additionally, this location has a notary public and access to mortgage, commercial lending, insurance and wealth management services.

For every new account opened at the branch in May and June, LMCU will donate $10 to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

LMCU

Founded in 1933, Lake Michigan Credit Union offers high interest-bearing checking accounts, personal loans, mortgages, investments and commercial banking to over 490,000 members.

LMCU employs a staff of more than 1,500 people at 59 branch locations, including 13 in southwest Florida.

The credit union has assets of nearly $10 billion with a mortgage servicing portfolio of over $12 billion.