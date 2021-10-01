Lake Trust Credit Union opens Hastings branch

A metro Detroit-based credit union opened a new branch in Hastings and is celebrating its grand opening by donating to a nonprofit that fights childhood hunger.

Brighton-based Lake Trust Credit Union on Tuesday, Sept. 28, held a ribbon cutting for its new 4,300-square-foot branch at 1500 W. M-43 Hwy. in Hastings.

The new branch, formerly a Mercantile Bank of Michigan branch, features drive-thru video teller machines (VTM) with extended service hours, a 24/7 ATM with deposit capabilities, a night depository and a meeting space designed to support community needs.

“Lake Trust is thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with the Hastings community and unveil this new location that will allow the opportunity to connect with members and support their path to financial well-being,” said Lake Trust CEO David Snodgrass. “We look forward to welcoming longtime members and new faces to our Hastings branch.”

To celebrate the branch’s grand opening, Lake Trust is donating $10 to Hand 2 Hand for every new account opened from Wednesday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 9, to support programs combatting weekend food insecurity for children in West Michigan.

Lake Trust Credit Union has 22 branches across Michigan, from Detroit to Grand Haven.

The Lake Trust Hastings branch is open 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Lake Trust Credit Union

Founded in 1944, Lake Trust Credit Union serves nearly 200,000 members in Michigan via branches in more than 20 cities, towns and villages and 30,000 fee-free ATMs across its shared network.

Lake Trust provides insurance, college and retirement planning, along with a full suite of digital banking solutions for consumer and business members.

The credit union has assets of about $2.24 billion.