Legacy Trust appoints board member, promotes employee to VP

Wealth management firm Legacy Trust appointed a board member and promoted a wealth adviser to vice president.

Grand Rapids-based Legacy Trust said Monday that it added Kurt Trevan, CEO of Gun Lake Investments, to its board of directors and promoted Brian Balke to vice president.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kurt’s experience and perspective to the board,” said Tracey Hornbeck, CEO of Legacy Trust. “His strategic guidance and reputation in the community will be great assets to our team and clients.”

Trevan leads all investment and administrative activities for Gun Lake Investments, the nongaming economic development firm of the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians. In this role, Trevan leads and develops investment strategies to create economic diversity on behalf of the Gun Lake Tribe.

Balke joined the management firm in 2012 and serves as the lead portfolio manager and wealth adviser for many of the company’s relationships. In this role, he works with clients on the execution of their comprehensive wealth plan, ensuring their personal objectives are being achieved and goals are within reach.

“Brian’s investment experience and wealth planning expertise are extraordinary assets for Legacy Trust and our clients,” Hornbeck said. “His portfolio strategies and commitment to our clients is what helps set Legacy Trust apart.”

Legacy Trust

Founded in 2004, Legacy Trust is an independent, locally owned, Michigan-chartered bank that specializes in providing investment and wealth management services to individuals, families, foundations and nonprofits in West Michigan.