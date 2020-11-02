LMCU appoints Grand Rapids Griffins president to board of directors

Lake Michigan Credit Union appointed the president of the Grand Rapids Griffins hockey team to its corporate board of directors.

The Grand Rapids-based credit union said last week that it added Tim Gortsema to its board.

“We are very excited to have someone with Tim’s passion for the credit union, plus his extensive financial and business experience, join our board of directors,” said Sandy Jelinski, president and CEO of Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU). “I’m looking forward to Tim’s perspective and contributions as LMCU continues on our incredible upward trajectory of growth.”

Added Gretchen Tellman, LMCU board chair: “It is a pleasure to have Tim join our board of directors because his leadership, strategic planning, financial skills and extensive experience are all very well suited to LMCU and our culture of always doing what is right for our members. Tim’s background will help with (our) governance responsibilities and strategic goal setting.”

Gortsema recently served as chair for LMCU’s Community Advisory Board (CAB), a diverse group of area thought leaders charged with identifying opportunities for LMCU to better serve existing members and attract new members. The CAB also operates as an incubator for identifying new board of directors candidates.

Gortsema said he is “humbled and honored” to be chosen for the appointment.

“As a longtime member of this award-winning credit union, I have seen firsthand how Lake Michigan Credit Union delivers value to (its) members while also providing a positive impact to the communities (it serves),” he said.

LMCU

Founded in 1933, LMCU is the largest credit union in Michigan with over 485,000 members, 1,300-plus employees, assets of more than $8.7 billion and a mortgage servicing portfolio of over $12 billion.

LMCU offers high interest-bearing checking accounts, personal loans, mortgages, commercial banking, investments and insurance.

The credit union has 55 branch locations, including 11 in southwest Florida, and its members have access to more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide.