LMCU celebrates 500,000th member

Lake Michigan Credit Union celebrated its 500,000th member at a ceremony at the credit union’s newest branch in Grand Haven.

Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) celebrated its growth story, including welcoming its 500,000th member, Judith McKay, at its new branch in Grand Haven at 16916 Robbins Road on Wednesday.

From its beginnings in 1933 as the Grand Rapids Teachers Credit Union, LMCU said its longtime mission is to help people earn more and pay less. Its membership has grown by over 300,000 members over the past 10 years, and it currently has 58 branches and nine mortgage offices across Michigan and southwest Florida.

“Celebrating our 500,000th member is a special milestone for our members, our entire LMCU team and our board of directors,” said Sandy Jelinski, LMCU president and CEO. “I am excited to personally welcome our 500,000th member at our newest branch — our second Grand Haven location that opened earlier this month. LMCU also recently surpassed an important milestone by reaching $10.3 billion in assets. I want to thank each of our members for their continued trust and loyalty over the years. Without this, and the dedication and enthusiasm of our talented staff, our community impact would not be possible.”

Lake Michigan Credit Union has grown from a small, local credit union to one of the top-performing credit unions in the country, as recently noted by S&P Global, and the largest credit union headquartered in Michigan.

“As continuous mergers and acquisitions change the landscape of the financial industry, we are fortunate to keep focused on putting our members first in everything we do,” said Don Bratt, chief marketing officer, senior vice president. “This continuous activity has led to LMCU now occupying the top spot as the largest financial institution headquartered in the state of Michigan. Celebrating our 500,000th member (Wednesday) really puts that into perspective for us. We are excited about the growth but even more excited that this represents additional opportunities for more people to earn more on their deposits and pay less on their loans. Plus, this growth positively impacts the communities we serve.”