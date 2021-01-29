Lockton Companies opens office in downtown Grand Rapids

Lockton Companies 1 of 3

A global insurance brokerage firm is opening a downtown Grand Rapids office and planning to hire 10 employees.

Kansas City, Missouri-based Lockton Companies said Tuesday that it is expanding its Michigan presence with a new 6,000-square-foot office at 38 Commerce Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids. The office will accommodate the firm’s growth projections to hire up to 10 additional employees within the first quarter of 2021.

Since it first expanded into Michigan in November 2019, Lockton’s team has grown to 50 employees who help clients address employee benefits, leave management, property, workers’ compensation, business interruption, cybersecurity, general liability, directors’ and officers’ liability, and more.

This month, Lockton hired Jon Snead, a 30-year insurance and employee benefits industry veteran and Grand Rapids area native, to join the new downtown office as a senior vice president and consultant. Snead has extensive human resources and employee benefits experience and knowledge of many industries. He will focus on developing, implementing and managing HR and benefits strategies for businesses in West Michigan.

“Lockton’s private ownership and client-centric approach fit the business culture in Grand Rapids,” Snead said. “I will be able to deliver the expertise and resources of a global organization, but with the personal touch in a local work environment that I want for myself and our team, and most importantly, our employer partners.”

Amy McCulloch was hired in July to join the Lockton Grand Rapids team. McCulloch has more than 25 years of industry experience and works with clients to create comprehensive health plans and to develop their total rewards and benefits strategies.

“Our Grand Rapids-based team will bring global resources and capabilities to West Michigan’s strong business community,” said Elaine Coffman, president, Lockton Michigan. “It’s challenging for existing regional brokers to compete with the size and scale of their global competitors. By recruiting top talent and opening smaller offices in strategic locations, Lockton is able to provide the same level of customer service as a smaller, family-owned business. We have been able to recruit top talent and provide clients the global scale resources, such as technology platforms and analytics, and market leverage they need in these complex times.”

For Grand Rapids organizations looking to amplify their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and meet their corporate social responsibility goals, Lockton brings a strategic partner to the market — Birwood Services Group. As a certified minority business enterprise, Birwood can help clients improve their risk management and employee benefits plans and expand opportunities for diverse suppliers to participate as value-added vendors.

Founded in 1966, Lockton is a privately owned independent insurance brokerage with 8,000 associates doing business in over 125 countries to serve clients with risk management services and insurance products.

In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies.