Macatawa Bank invests $2M in affordable housing

A bank in the region recently made an investment in a community fund focused on affordable housing.

Holland-based Macatawa Bank earlier this month announced a $2 million contribution to the 2022 Midwest Community Fund, a low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity fund through Cinnaire and the Michigan Bankers Association Service Corporation (MBASC).

According to the bank, this investment reinforces a commitment to expanding access to high-quality affordable housing — a key driver of economic mobility and family stability.

“Serving the communities where we live and work is a core value at Macatawa Bank,” said Ronald Haan, president and CEO of Macatawa Bank. “We are pleased to participate in this program that is making a real difference in helping the communities we serve thrive.”

The 2022 Midwest Community Fund is intended to support multifamily developments in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The fund’s $211 million will create 1,900 units equating to 3,055 bedrooms to serve more than 3,800 people, including 662 units for seniors and people or families with special needs.

Mark McDaniel, president and CEO of Cinnaire, said the team has leaned into its commitment to building strong and equitable communities through this fund.

“We recognize that safe, affordable housing has never been more meaningful, serving as a school, workplace, health center and even church in recent years,” McDaniel said. “We are grateful to Macatawa Bank along with our investors and developer partners that join Cinnaire in our mission to create healthy communities and provide more individuals and families with a place to call home.”

Jill Verscheure, senior vice president of MBASC, also acknowledged Macatawa Bank’s investment as “banks are an integral part of the communities that they are in by creating long-term positive changes for individuals and businesses.”

The 2022 Midwest Community Fund is the largest single equity fund in Cinnaire’s 29-year history as a community development financial partner.

According to Cinnaire, the LIHTC equity funds provide a tax advantaged investment and return to investors, help with positive Community Reinvestment Act consideration from bank regulators, and support environmental, social and governance investment strategies.