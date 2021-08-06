Members vote to approve credit union acquisition

Honor Credit Union acquisition 1 of 2

Honor Credit Union’s acquisition of ATL Federal Credit Union will move forward after a positive member vote.

Upon regulatory approval, ATLFCU will become a part of Honor Credit Union later this year. The partnership will result in an organization worth over $1.3 billion with more than 94,000 members.

The combined organization will operate 24 member centers across southwest Michigan, the greater Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas, the Upper Peninsula, as well as Wyoming and the surrounding communities with the addition of ATLFCU’s 36th Street location.

Together, ATLFCU and Honor will offer financial solutions, including digital banking, for members while also reinvesting into the communities in which they serve, Honor Credit Union said.

Honor said it is eager to give back and support local causes in Wyoming and is excited to officially partner with the city of Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department for the Trick or Treat Trail this October.

“Every great credit union board strives to identify opportunities that can improve services to their fellow members, create new opportunities for staff and benefit their community,” ATL President and CEO Robert Shane said. “With the successful vote of our members to partner with Honor Credit Union, the ATLFCU board has done just that. This initiative improves access to shared branch locations, ATMs, commercial lending and a host of new (home equity line of credit) products.

“We have created new paths of growth for our team members, and with Honor, we have partnered with a credit union that will bring more resources to our community. The future is bright.”