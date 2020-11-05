Mercantile Bank expands into Ohio

Mercantile Bank of Michigan opened its first location outside of Michigan.

Grand Rapids-based Mercantile Bank of Michigan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercantile Bank Corporation said it opened a new mortgage lending center in Cincinnati.

“The decision to expand our lending presence to the Cincinnati Tri-State Area was driven by our confidence in the exceptional mortgage bankers joining the Mercantile team, coupled with our personal approach to the mortgage lending process,” said Raymond Reitsma, president of Mercantile Bank. “We look forward to joining the greater Cincinnati community, where we believe that our people and commitment to providing an exceptional mortgage loan experience will be a welcomed addition.

“Our entire Mercantile family is excited to extend our team with the entrance into this market, as we continue to strategically grow our mortgage lending operation.”

Scott Setlock, senior vice president, mortgage and consumer lending for Mercantile Bank, added that the mortgage lenders in Cincinnati will offer “a robust set of residential mortgage loan products to customers.”

“From new purchases to home refinancing and new construction loans, we are committed to providing innovative options and exceptional service, both of which have made us a premier choice for home loans in Michigan,” Setlock said. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our lending footprint into, and become part of, the Cincinnati Tri-State market.”

Mercantile Bank

Founded in 1997, Mercantile Bank of Michigan provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units.

Mercantile has assets of about $4.4 billion and operates 39 banking offices.