Mercantile Bank opens mortgage service office in Petoskey

Mercantile Bank of Michigan opened a new full-service mortgage service office with two mortgage lenders and a live ATM banking machine in northern Michigan.

The new location is at 430 E. Mitchell St. in downtown Petoskey.

Jon Lyons, vice president and mortgage lender, brings 20 years of banking experience to Mercantile and will deliver a consultative approach to potential homebuyers in the Petoskey area, offering them financial strategies to help them achieve their goals of homeownership.

Bryan Leavitt, vice president and mortgage lender, brings 27 years of experience to his new role in Petoskey. He will leverage his experience and attention to detail to help customers navigate the mortgage loan process.

“The expansion of our mortgage lending services was driven by our desire to provide our clients with exceptional customer service,” said Scott Setlock, Mercantile Bank’s senior vice president, mortgage and consumer lending. “Jon and Bryan represent the Mercantile brand of mortgage lending well, and we are excited to partner with them to have a lasting impact on the Petoskey community and beyond.”

Mercantile’s new office also offers a live ATM, which combines the technology of digital banking with the personal service of a live banker. Customers can use the live ATM to pay loans, cash checks, transfer money and deposit and withdraw cash, just as they would in a full-service branch, except digitally.

“We are excited about bringing our innovative products and personalized services through our live ATM technology to the Petoskey area,” said Tara Randall, SVP, retail banking director. “The opportunity to work with Bryan and Jon and their high level of customer service in the mortgage arena makes a perfect pairing.”

Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercantile Bank Corporation and provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units.

The bank has assets of approximately $4.9 billion and operates 44 banking offices.