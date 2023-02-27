Michigan credit union launches digital platform aimed at college graduates

College alumni now can access financial services through a new digital-only credit union.

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) — which is headquartered in East Lansing and soon will open its second branch in the Grand Rapids area — recently unveiled AlumniFi, an online credit union designed for college graduates with an emphasis on members ages 24-35.

AlumniFi offers accessible tools and resources to help members establish smart financial behaviors, according to MSUFCU. The platform’s financial tools are intended to create healthy financial habits for debt management, savings and charitable giving paired with customized, integrated education.

“College graduates want better financial solutions that match their lifestyle,” said April Clobes, president and CEO of MSUFCU. “They are looking for digital options that meet their needs and allow them to grow as they advance in their careers and lives.”

With AlumniFi, members can open checking or savings accounts, see financial activity in one digital dashboard, automate student loan payments, track purchases and take advantage of educational lessons and personal insights.

Currently, the platform is available for alumni from Michigan State University, Oakland University, Olivet College or others through the platform’s general Desk Drawer Fund.

MSUFCU worked with banking technology solutions provider Nymbus to develop AlumniFi last year.

“To support a growth model that prioritizes exceptional experiences for a specific niche of customers, financial institutions need partners that prioritize intentional innovation and can move at the speed of impactful change,” Jeffery Kendall, chair and CEO of Nymbus, said in a 2022 statement. “We value the confidence that MSUFCU has placed in Nymbus for building truly differentiating financial products (that serve) the unique banking needs of this significant niche segment of alumni members.”

AlumniFi is backed by the National Credit Union Administration and is available as a mobile app through the App Store for iOS devices or Google Play for Android devices.

This announcement underscores an accelerated trend in online banking in recent years, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. published its second annual Banking Experience Survey at the end of 2021 and found 90% of consumers and 86% of businesses use digital banking channels. These figures were up from 85% and 71%, respectively, in July 2020.

In addition, 40% of consumers reported mobile and online banking capabilities as the most important factor for them when choosing their banking partner, according to the survey.

The concept of a digital-only bank or credit union has already existed through institutions such as Ally Bank, Quorum Federal Credit Union and Axos Bank which do not operate with physical offices or locations. Recently, though, the digital-only concept seems to be evolving to fit niche segments.

Earlier in February, the nation’s oldest Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, launched a digital credit union for AKA members and their families to access credit and checking accounts, personal loans, direct deposits and debit cards. The platform aims to build wealth for Black women and uplift communities.

Other financial institutions serving specific segments include BankMD, a digital-only platform targeting medical school graduates with education loans, and Esquire Bank, a digitally forward bank for attorneys.

According to MSUFCU leadership, AlumniFi already has plans to expand its presence and service offerings. The goal is to support graduates of all age groups and backgrounds who are taking their next steps in financial independence and growth.

“The transition from student to graduate is one of the biggest in an individual’s life. The change in the way they need to manage their finances is real, and many may be doing it for the first time on their own,” Clobes said. “AlumniFi can support them in that journey.”