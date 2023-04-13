Michigan venture capital investment activity falls 25% in first quarter

Venture capital investing declined in Michigan in the first quarter, following along with a steep drop-off in deal flow nationally.
Michigan recorded 39 venture capital deals in the January-to-March period, a 25 percent decline from the 52 investments in the first quarter of 2022, according to quarterly data that Pitchbook and the National Venture Capital Association released today.
Year-over-year deal value increased from $388.1 million in 2022 to $504.4 million, although it was boosted heavily by a single $300 million investment that closed Feb. 1 for Novi-based automotive battery startup Our Next Energy Inc.
Grand Rapids Business Journal has been West Michigan's primary and most trusted source of local business news since 1983. The biweekly print edition of GRBJ, a must-read for the area's top decision-makers, is known as the business newspaper of metro Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and all of West Michigan.