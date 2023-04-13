Michigan venture capital investment activity falls 25% in first quarter

Venture capital investing declined in Michigan in the first quarter, following along with a steep drop-off in deal flow nationally.

Michigan recorded 39 venture capital deals in the January-to-March period, a 25 percent decline from the 52 investments in the first quarter of 2022, according to quarterly data that Pitchbook and the National Venture Capital Association released today.

Year-over-year deal value increased from $388.1 million in 2022 to $504.4 million, although it was boosted heavily by a single $300 million investment that closed Feb. 1 for Novi-based automotive battery startup Our Next Energy Inc.

Read the full story at Crain’s Detroit Business.