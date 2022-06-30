MillerKnoll releases Q4 earnings snapshot

ZEELAND — MillerKnoll on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $21.5 million.

The Zeeland-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 58 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.1 million, or 37 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, MillerKnoll expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion for the fiscal first quarter.