MSU Federal Credit Union breaks ground on Kentwood branch

An East Lansing-based credit union is expanding its Grand Rapids-area footprint.

MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) on Friday, June 24, broke ground on a full-service branch at 4580 28th St. SE in Kentwood that it plans to open in spring 2023. The location will be the credit union’s 24th branch and second in Kent County, with the other at 86 Monroe Center St. NW in Grand Rapids.

The new branch will offer drive-up video tellers, 24-hour ATMs, and banking services including mortgages and business loans.

The opening of the Kentwood location will create 10 new jobs — a branch manager, assistant manager and eight financial services representatives.

MSUFCU said the Kentwood branch will allow the credit union to expand its services to nearly 7,500 members living within 10 miles of the new branch.

“The decision to expand to a second location in Kent County is part of our long-term growth strategy to better serve our existing and potential members,” said April Clobes, MSUFCU’s president and CEO. “We are looking forward to joining the Kentwood community with this new branch location and helping more members achieve their dreams.”

Founded in 1937, MSUFCU has 22 branches, more than 327,000 members, almost $6.9 billion in assets and over 1,000 employees.

The credit union offers free checking accounts and free financial education, programs to promote saving money and building credit, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business loans.