Newsweek names ChoiceOne Bank as Best Small Bank in Michigan

Sparta-based ChoiceOne Bank was named Michigan’s top small bank by Newsweek.

ChoiceOne Bank, a subsidiary of ChoiceOne Financial Services, was recently ranked as the Best Small Bank in Michigan on Newsweek’s 2020 ranking of the Best Small Banks by State.

This was Newsweek’s first ranking of the country’s financial institutions that are best at serving their customers’ needs in today’s pandemic climate.

“We are honored to stand out across the country as Michigan’s Best Small Bank,” ChoiceOne CEO Kelly Potes said. “ChoiceOne Bank has always taken the lead in presenting our customers with the financial technology they require, offering mobile banking, mobile deposits, innovative payroll solutions, online loan applications, online account openings and a digital mobile savings tool. Our innovative strategies have allowed us to offer our customers the best technology during this pandemic while still maintaining our personal approach to banking with our customer service center and full-service branch network.”

ChoiceOne Bank already had products and digital services in place when it became clear in March that the pandemic would require a shutdown of all nonessential businesses. The bank was able to offer new loans and loan forgiveness programs to those needing assistance, which it said helped to “keep families and small businesses thriving” and “provide stability to Michigan’s economy.”

“As a Michigan community bank, we understand the challenges facing our customers and our communities today,” ChoiceOne President Michael Burke Jr. said. “I am extremely proud of our teams across the state. They have stepped up to the challenge with compassion and assuredness to find financial solutions for the individuals, families, farmers and businesses in our communities.”

Methodology

Newsweek assessed more than 2,500 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-insured U.S. banks based on the most salient features for each bank type or account, using 55 separate factors to come up with a best-in-class option in 19 categories — including the Best Small Bank in every state.

To be named a Best Small Bank by Newsweek, banks had to have less than $10 billion in assets and had to be among the five banks with the most branches in the state. ChoiceOne has 33 branches following the completed acquisition and consolidation of Community Shores Bank in Muskegon into ChoiceOne last month.

Included in the assessment were customer service qualities, mobile app satisfaction, and current and historical interest rates.

The full list is online.

ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services (Nasdaq: COFS) is a financial holding company and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank.

The bank operates 33 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties.

ChoiceOne offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies.

The bank had over $1.5 billion in assets as of Sept. 9.