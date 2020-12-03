Norris Perné & French rebrands firm

A local investment management business changed its name as part of a firmwide rebranding.

The former Norris Perné & French, at 40 Pearl St. NW, Suite 300, in downtown Grand Rapids, said Wednesday that it changed its name to NPF Investment Advisors as part of a complete firm rebranding.

“We wanted our brand to reinforce our client-first commitment, reflect our established and evolving capabilities and signify our friendly and inviting culture,” said Kurt Arvidson, partner and chief investment officer. “That’s why we decided to remove the formality and rename the firm NPF Investment Advisors.”

Founded in 1933, NPF has more than $1.6 billion in assets under management and was recently named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers, as the Business Journal reported in August.

The firm is led by a team of credentialed advisers focused on working with individuals, families, businesses and endowments to grow and preserve their wealth through tailored planning, investing and comprehensive financial strategies.

“This name will make it easier for clients who have long known and referred to us as NPF while respecting and staying true to our firm’s rich heritage and our founders’ names,” said Jay Wisentaner, NPF partner and portfolio manager.

Added Dan Lupo, partner and portfolio manager: “This is an important moment in our firm’s history. We recently advanced our client offering with the addition of our robust financial planning platform, so we felt it was time to modernize our branding to clearly communicate our evolved offerings to clients.”