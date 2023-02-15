Northpointe Bank to exit correspondent lending business

A local bank plans to make a change to its service offerings.

Grand Rapids-based Northpointe Bank recently announced its plans to exit the correspondent lending businesses. Going forward, the bank will focus on its retail lending, warehouse financing and specialty loan service offerings.

The last day for correspondent lending at Northpointe is April 28, as reported by Housing Wire.

“Due to the significant contraction in the overall mortgage industry, we have made the difficult decision to exit the correspondent lending business,” Chuck Williams, president and CEO of Northpointe Bank, said in a statement.

According to the mortgage industry publication Scotsman Guide, Northpointe Bank ranked at No. 11 on the list of top correspondent lenders in 2022, citing a correspondent volume of over $5.1 billion and over 42,000 total loans closed.

The bank was established in 1999 and has multiple loan centers across the U.S. In 2021, Northpointe Bank opened a new operations center in Cascade Township as a national hub for its growing residential lending and servicing groups.

“Northpointe Bank appreciates its valued client relationships and remains committed to providing superior financing solutions to its retail lending consumers and warehouse financing clients,” Williams said.

The news of Northpointe’s exit from correspondent lending comes as housing and mortgage markets have declined in the past year. The Federal National Mortgage Association, or Fannie Mae, reported a significant decline in 2022 and did not indicate meaningful recovery until 2024.

In January, Wells Fargo also announced plans to exit its correspondent lending business. The banking giant said it has spent the past few years working to simplify this business to focus on existing customers and better serve minority homebuyers.