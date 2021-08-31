Owner of Centurion Security Solutions acquires Charlesbrook Protection Services

A Marine Corps veteran and Muskegon-based security company owner has acquired a security firm based in Grand Rapids.

Chris Jansens, a 10-year Marine Corps veteran and owner of Centurion Security Solutions in Muskegon, recently acquired Grand Rapids-based Charlesbrook Protection Services from owner and former police officer Ryan Woodford, according to the mergers and acquisition advisory firm Calder Capital on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Matt Baas, M&A adviser for Calder Capital, represented Charlesbrook in the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Charlesbrook will continue to operate under its original name and brand.

Woodford founded Charlesbrook Protection Services in Grand Rapids in 2014. The firm provides security guards, event guard staff, patrol services, retail loss prevention, undercover officers and custom security plans to protect businesses, institutions and events. Charlesbrook has one location at 1345 Monroe Ave. NW, Unit 328, in Grand Rapids, and 40 employees.

While Woodford enjoyed operating Charlesbrook, he said he would like to pursue other interests outside of the criminal justice and protection services industries. He engaged Calder Capital last year find the right buyer.

“Matt Baas and the Calder team were excellent to work with,” Woodford said. “They remained engaged and focused, even throughout the uncertainty of COVID, which absolutely affected the event side of our business. Matt Baas’ steadiness helped me to remain confident that we’d find the right successor. I’m very pleased to have been connected with Chris, and I’m excited to see where he takes Charlesbrook into the future.”

Jansens said he was immediately impressed with Charlesbrook’s professionalism and reputation.

“Charlesbrook’s wide and loyal client base is a testament to the quality of their services, and I intend to continue that degree of service,” he said.

Baas said Charlesbrook received a lot of interest from potential buyers, but Jansens proved to be the best fit.

“It was a pleasure to work with him and Ryan, and I’m pleased that Ryan can invest himself in whatever next steps he chooses after many years of serving the community through law enforcement and security services,” Baas said.