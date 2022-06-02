Partners launch TikTok film challenge for students

Submissions are open for a money-themed mobile short film contest for high school and college students.

Fifth Third Bank and the Mosaic Film Experience on Friday, May 27, opened submissions for the the Momentum Film Challenge for U.S.-based high school and college students. All short films must be shot, edited and submitted on TikTok using mobile devices.

Each Momentum Film Challenge entry must include the theme, “What money means to me,” any form of currency as a prop and the word “Momentum.” Films must be between two to three minutes in length.

Submissions will be accepted here until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.

“The partnership between Fifth Third Bank and the Mosaic Film Experience is a unique creative opportunity for our communities,” said Marcus Jackson, vice president, community and economic development manager, Fifth Third Bank. “Everyone has a story. We are looking forward to helping students share theirs and celebrate creative thinking and diverse experiences.”

Skot Welch, founder of the Mosaic Film Experience, said the decade-old organization has continued to challenge storytelling conventions and provide students a platform to share their voices.

“The Momentum Film Challenge is the next opportunity for students to express their unique perspectives through storytelling, a skill that is critical in any future profession,” he said.

A panel of judges from Fifth Third Bank and Mosaic Film Experience will select winners based on content, technical excellence and uniqueness. The winners will be announced Friday, June 24.

The judges will choose one winner in the high school category and one winner in the college category. Each winning student will receive $530, a Fifth Third Bank swag bag and a job shadow day (high school) or externship (college).

A celebration will be held at the Fifth Third Bank branch in downtown Grand Rapids, at 111 Lyon St. NW, to honor the winning students.