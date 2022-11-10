Regional bank leader positive as recession looms

A bank with a local presence is working to position itself for continued growth.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated recently reported its third quarter earnings for 2022 that highlight a second consecutive quarter of record net income while the bank’s total revenue also is up 9% sequentially.

Earnings per common share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.39, an increase of $0.04 from the previous quarter. In addition, the earnings report shows average total loans, leases and deposits were up from the second quarter of this year.

For Lauren Davis, West Michigan region president for Huntington, the numbers tell a story of perseverance in the midst of economic uncertainty.

“Having this consecutive growth is pretty exciting, especially with any concerns there may be around a recession coming into the future,” Davis said.

In terms of the bank’s earnings, Davis credits several factors — one being last year’s merger with TCF Bank. While the merger positively impacted Huntington’s full year 2021 earnings, the bank continues to see the positive effects of the transition this year.

“Any merger is going to have its own challenges, but it’s really helped grow our market share here in West Michigan,” Davis said. “It has also helped us with the full talent suite that we have and the capabilities we have in bringing the two banks together.”

Earlier this year, Huntington also completed the acquisition of Capstone Partners, an investment banking and advisory firm. This helped create a full-service banking experience for Huntington clients, and Davis finds this especially helpful in this region.

“For a lot of our business owners in West Michigan, they started that business, and they want to see it continue to carry on a legacy here in the marketplace,” she said. “We’re seeing a lot of that business discussion occur, and so the addition of Capstone has helped the bank here in this region.”

Huntington also was ranked as the largest Small Business Administration 7(a) lender by volume nationally for the fifth consecutive year, which leadership said reflects the institution’s commitment to support small businesses.

In addition to the acquisitions and lender recognition, Davis pointed to Huntington’s status as a hometown regional bank, something that builds trust with customers and contributes to the bank’s growth.

“Huntington is all about being the hometown bank in the regions that we operate,” Davis said. “Our employees work here. They live in these communities, so it’s not like potentially other regional banks where you may have some of your team that’s out of Chicago or New York or California. The majority of our West Michigan team members live here … I think that’s one of our differentiators and why customers want to bank with Huntington Bank.”

As recent trends indicate Wall Street banking giants have been negatively impacted amid fights against inflation, it appears regional banks aren’t experiencing these effects to that extent.

That being said, the possibility of an impending recession is something all financial institutions will feel. While Huntington has seen deposits increase, which helped bolster its third quarter results, Davis said it’s important for the bank to keep monitoring deposit interest rates as time goes on.

“As interest rates increase, what happens is the loan rate goes up right away, but the deposit rate slowly tweaks up,” she said. “The bank’s going to have to look really closely at those betas and really understand the movement of our customers and those deposit rates.”

According to Davis, the bank will continue to conduct regular portfolio reviews and identify red flags to prepare for any recessionary period.

Based on previous experience, Davis said she thinks the region will fare well due to its traditionally conservative market and approach to business.

“We saw ourselves here in West Michigan recover quicker and not take as big of a dive when 2008 and 2009 happened because of how companies and consumers in West Michigan look at their finances,” she said. “I think that’s made us better stewards of our cash and what we need to do and how important that is at times like this when there’s a lot of uncertainty.”

She also credited Huntington’s branch teams for helping the bank persevere during uncertain times such as the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think we value our retail colleagues enough in the industry,” Davis said. “I think of them as our first line of defense during COVID … those are hardworking individuals on our team and we’re lucky to have them.”

Looking ahead, Davis said she expects continued growth for the bank and continued emphasis on understanding the market and customer needs.

“We’re going to continue to be out in front of our customers, meeting with our customers and understanding their concerns, whether it be supply chain or inflation,” she said. “We’re monitoring the portfolio and continuing to be optimistic.”

This story can be found in the Nov. 14 issue of the Grand Rapids Business Journal. To get more stories like this delivered to your mailbox, subscribe here.