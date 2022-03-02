Rehmann appoints principal of HR solutions

Rehmann has appointed a principal of human resource solutions who will serve the firm’s Troy and Grand Rapids offices.

The financial services firm last week said it appointed Elizabeth Williams as principal of HR solutions. Williams will be based in the firm’s Troy office, serving in the Grand Rapids office, too.

Williams will collaborate with Rehmann management to drive the growth of the HR solutions practice group, lead Rehmann’s team of HR consultants and offer human capital strategies to her clients.

“With more than 20 years of practice in human resources management, Elizabeth boasts experience in industries including insurance, health care, aerospace and manufacturing,” said Sandy Shecter, director of solutions at Rehmann. “Her deep knowledge in these areas will allow her to provide a customized, collaborative experience for our clients.”

Williams’ service areas will include human resource consulting and outsourcing, leadership coaching and training, and strategic planning.

A graduate of Adrian College, she currently serves as the 2022 board president for Greater Ann Arbor Society for Human Resource Management and is a speaker and panelist on a wide variety of HR topics. In addition, she has presented several leadership training workshops.