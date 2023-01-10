Rehmann makes promotions, begins 2023 under new CEO

A financial services and advisory firm entered the new year with multiple leadership and personnel changes.

Rehmann, which is headquartered in Troy and has several West Michigan offices, recently appointed more than 40 employees to new positions across 13 office locations and transitioned to new leadership under CEO Stacie Kwaiser.

Among the new promotions are two Grand Rapids employees who have been named principal. Eric Doezema, now principal, joined the Rehmann team in Grand Rapids in 2011 and has experience planning, performing and supervising audit, review and consulting engagements for clients in various industries.

In addition, Chad Rick, who develops creative strategies for integrating retirement plan objectives with overall business goals for Grand Rapids clients, was promoted to principal.

Several other employees received promotions at the firm’s Troy, Jackson, Detroit, Ann Arbor, Traverse City, Lansing, Saginaw and Farmington Hills locations in Michigan; Toledo location in Ohio; and Stuart, Jupiter and Bonita Springs locations in Florida.

“The Rehmann team is comprised of motivated individuals eager to learn more and build their careers using the several professional development resources we offer,” Kwaiser said. “We are proud of our associates and the excellence they bring our clients.”

Kwaiser began her new role Jan. 1 after recently serving as COO. She succeeded Randy Rupp, who said Rehmann will be in “great hands” under Kwaiser’s leadership.

During her more than 25-year tenure at the firm, Kwaiser served as a regional audit department lead, assurance executive committee member and regional managing principal. Going forward in her new role, she said she aims to build on Rehmann’s history by implementing the firm’s long-term strategic plan.

“I hope to transform the associate and client experience by focusing on innovation, training and technology,” she said. “Adapting our company culture to meet the needs of the future will enhance the associate experience, which will translate to a more engaged client base.”

Replacing Kwaiser as COO is Stephen Blann, who also began his new role Jan. 1. He has been with Rehmann since 1995 and now will oversee the firm’s service line departments, information technology, finance, and innovation and change management functions.

“With his passion for innovation and high performance, Stephen will help Rehmann continue to lead the charge of a new class of advisory firms — one that continues to adapt to a constantly evolving market,” Kwaiser said.