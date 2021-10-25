Rehmann named among top accounting firms for women

A financial services and advisory firm with a West Michigan presence was recognized for its elevation of women in the accounting industry.

The Accounting MOVE Project included Troy-based Rehmann — which has offices in Grand Rapids, Grandville and Muskegon — on its 2021 lists of “Best CPA Firms for Equity Leadership” and “Best CPA Firms for Women.”

The Accounting MOVE Project is an annual survey of top financial and accounting firms that evaluates the status of women in the industry. The annual lists rank public accounting firms for women’s initiatives, female leadership and driving results.

“The Accounting MOVE Project continues to perform critical work, highlighting, measuring and ultimately helping advance the progress of women in the industry,” said Amy Flourry, director of operations, wealth management and Rehmann’s Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) Council chair. “At Rehmann, we share this passion for inclusivity and growth and understand how important it is to actively work to create opportunities for women at our firm. We are honored to receive this recognition, which indicates that we are on the right path.”

Through its WIN Council, Rehmann strives to create a culture that enhances the retention and recruitment of women, helping them develop their careers and increasing awareness of their success. Currently, women comprise 37% of the firm’s partners and principals.

Rehmann also was recognized by the Accounting MOVE Project for its work in 2020 helping clients explore improvements to family-first best practices, including HR and government aid programs.

“The findings of this year’s report reveal that, in spite of overwhelming uncertainty and change in the workforce, collaboration, diverse perspectives and the ability to embrace change give women leverage in creating new opportunities in a challenging professional landscape,” said Cindy Stanley, executive director for the Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance (AFWA), the association partner for the Accounting MOVE Project. “Firms realized that by providing the opportunity for women to work in a remote and hybrid work environment, they were able to cultivate a diverse and expanding pool of talented professionals.”

The Accounting MOVE Project is based on the MOVE methodology developed by its research partner Wilson-Taylor Associates, which investigates factors the project deems essential to women’s career success: M for money (fair pay practices), O for opportunity (advancement and leadership development), V for vital supports (work-life programs that remove barriers) and E for entrepreneurship (operating experience for managing or business ownership).