RPC appoints associate partner for portfolio and finance

A racial equity lender has added to its portfolio management team.

Grand Rapids-based Rende Progress Capital (RPC) said Friday, Sept. 3, it hired Janiece Norfleet as associate partner for portfolio and finance.

“As a member and chair of the RPC Loan Committee, I know and value the importance of loan portfolio management, as RPC continues to expand in loan customers, loan assets and the monitoring and due diligence of them to ensure that we continue to have a healthy loan portfolio,” said Robin K. Selmon, RPC Loan Committee chair and founding board member. “It is my pleasure to introduce and welcome Janiece to the team.”

Norfleet will manage the processes, policies and procedures — including pre-loan application, loan consideration, post-loan approval and loan monitoring — of the RPC loan portfolio for quality control, due diligence and sound loan performance. In addition, she will coordinate with the general manager on finance and budget in lending and organizational matters.

She brings to RPC experience in community development financial institution (CDFI) management, alternative lending, program management, financial advising and operational risk management. She also possesses leadership and management skills as CEO of the startup CDFI Union Baptist Church Federal Credit Union in Fort Wayne, Indiana, that is benefitting from her build-out of a teller team, lending services and innovative loan products for its members. Norfleet also served as a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-certified housing counselor at the Fort Wayne Urban League.

A graduate of Howard University’s School of Business, Norfleet also worked as a CFO and program director at Joshua’s Hand, an organization focused on financial literacy services, homeownership assistance and education to help residents reach self-sufficiency. She previously worked in Washington, D.C., at Fannie Mae in human resources, operations and technology, and operational risk management.

She is a native of Grand Rapids.

Cuong Huynh, RPC co-founder and general manager, said Norfleet’s experience and passion to help underserved communities through family economic security are excellent additions to support RPC’s mission.

“On behalf of our team, board, loan committee, grantors and investors and loan customers, I am pleased to welcome Janiece Norfleet to our growing team,” Huynh said. “She has impressive technical expertise in risk management and finance, as well as the relational/cultural competency expertise to manage our growing loan portfolio — a portfolio that is not just about numbers but people — based on our standards of excellence.”