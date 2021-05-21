Rua M&A restructures to provide targeted customer service

Rua M&A 1 of 3

A West Michigan mergers and acquisitions firm is restructuring the way it serves clients to provide a more targeted level of service.

Hudsonville-based Rua M&A, comprised of NuVescor Group and Rua Associates, said Tuesday that it is restructuring to create a dedicated focus for each brand.

As part of the changes, President Randy Rua will focus on working with companies that have always been a large part of the NuVescor brand target — manufacturing and manufacturing support, production, engineering and distribution.

Nick Good, who currently is handling buyer negotiations for all NuVescor and Rua Associates projects, will focus instead on working with companies that have been in line with the Rua Associates target market of information technology, construction/trades and business services. Good, a NuVescor employee for the past eight years, will now partner with Rua Associates and work on Rua Associates projects. He also will help facilitate internal buyouts and nonmarketed sales of businesses through a new business entity, NBG Capital. He can be reached for those functions at nick@nbgcap.com.

Travis Ernst will continue to provide support on the projects he’s currently involved in while transitioning to operations manager with oversight and management of the operations team.

Rua said the changes will allow the company to better provide detailed attention to its clients as they buy or sell businesses, as well as better accommodate the growth of the business.

For over a decade, Rua M&A has worked in the mergers and acquisitions space, aligning the interests of buyers and sellers to enable their personal and financial goals.

Rua M&A services

Facilitating transactions: The team works with qualified buyers through the process to closing, which includes negotiating deal terms and conditions with all parties.

Project management: From preparation to closing, the Rua M&A project management process ensures meeting clients’ key deadlines, goals and objectives.

Market development: Rua assesses marketability — developing and qualifying buyers and creating a controlled market.

Financial analysis: The firm establishes business cash flows, creates or reviews valuations, and analyzes deal terms.

Business writing: Rua creates marketing materials for use by prospects, other advisers and financing institutions.

Transaction support: This includes coordinating and overseeing document management and due diligence information.

Anyone interested in buying or selling an IT, construction/trades related, or business services company can contact Good at nick@ruaassociates.com or (616) 540-8922.

Those interested in buying or selling a manufacturing-related company can contact Rua at rrua@nuvescor.com or (616) 379-4047, ext. 145.