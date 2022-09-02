Solar panels to offset bank utilities

Independent Bank recently completed a full-branch solar panel installation at its Cedar Springs location.

“They picked the Cedar Springs branch based off of their utility expenses,” said Lane Solomon assistant vice president, senior communications specialist, Independent Bank. “Their’s are a little higher.”

The installation of solar panels on the roof of the bank is part of an initiative to be more energy efficient.

“Our focus is to continually improve efficiencies, both from an environmental and cost perspective,” said Kirk Smith, first vice president, facilities director at Independent Bank.

According to Solomon, it’s a full-branch installation, meaning the whole roof. An expected 39% of the branch’s energy usage will be offset with the implementation of solar power.

“Any sort of roof real estate that’s up to code is covered,” Solomon said.

Independent Bank Corporation was founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864 and operates across Michigan’s lower peninsula.