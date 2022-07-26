Sun Communities releases Q2 earnings snapshot

SOUTHFIELD — Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Southfield-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $254.6 million, or $2.02 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $74 million, or 61 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $814.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Sun Communities expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $2.52 to $2.57.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.17 to $7.27 per share.