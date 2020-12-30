TCF Bank donates $50K to Grand Rapids organizations

TCF Bank is giving $50,000 to the region’s largest employer and two local charities in the spirit of holiday giving.

The Detroit-based bank with West Michigan locations said last week that it is giving Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health System $40,000 to support frontline and essential workers, $5,000 to Inner City Christian Federation to support its mission of delivering affordable long-term and emergency housing, and $5,000 to the Grand Rapids Downtown Market’s Education Foundation.

“We take great pride in supporting these three great organizations as they continue providing much-needed services to the residents of Grand Rapids,” said Krista Flynn, TCF Bank regional president for West Michigan. “Now more than ever, organizations that are most affected by the pandemic need our help. We are dedicated to building stronger individuals, businesses and communities.”

Vicki Weaver, president of the Spectrum Health Foundation, said the health system is grateful for the gift.

“This year has exemplified the importance of community and how fortunate we are to have many individuals, businesses and organizations to support us,” she said. “We are incredibly proud of our team members, especially those on the frontline of COVID-19. This donation from TCF Bank recognizes their resilience, commitment and compassion, and we are grateful.”

TCF

TCF Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: TCF) is a financial holding company with $48 billion in total assets as of Sept. 30.

Its primary banking subsidiary, TCF National Bank, is a Midwest bank offering consumer and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and specialty leasing and lending products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients.

TCF has about 475 branches primarily in Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota with additional locations in Colorado, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. It also conducts business across all 50 states and Canada through its specialty lending and leasing businesses.

The bank announced this month it is merging with Huntington Bank to create a top 10 U.S. regional bank with dual headquarters in Detroit and Columbus, Ohio. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.