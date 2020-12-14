TCF, Huntington banks announce $22B merger

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, the parent company of Huntington National Bank, and TCF Financial Corporation, the parent company of TCF National Bank, will combine in an all-stock merger with a total market value of approximately $22 billion to create a top 10 U.S. regional bank with dual headquarters in Detroit and Columbus, Ohio.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, TCF will merge into Huntington, and the combined holding company and bank will operate under the Huntington name and brand following the closing of the transaction.

Upon closing, Stephen D. Steinour will remain the chairman, president and CEO of the holding company and CEO and president of the bank. Gary Torgow will serve as chairman of the bank’s board of directors.

“This merger combines the best of both companies and provides the scale and resources to drive increased long-term shareholder value,” Steinour said. “Huntington is focused on accelerating digital investments to further enhance our award-winning people-first, digitally powered customer experience. We look forward to welcoming the TCF team members. Together, we will have a stronger company better able to support our customers and drive economic growth in the communities we serve.”

The headquarters for the commercial bank will be in Detroit where at least 800 employees of the combined company, nearly three times the number TCF had planned, will be housed in the downtown structure. Columbus will remain the headquarters for the holding company and the Consumer Bank.

“This partnership will provide us the opportunity for deeper investments in our communities, more jobs in Detroit, an increased commitment in Minneapolis and a better experience for our customers,” Torgow said. “We will be a top regional bank with the scale to compete and the passion to serve. Merging with the Huntington platform will be a great benefit to all of our stakeholders and will drive significant opportunities for our team members.”

The combined company will have approximately $168 billion in assets, $117 billion in loans and $134 billion in deposits. The company is expected to extend its top quartile financial metrics after the completion of the integration.

Huntington expects the transaction to be 18% accretive to earnings per share in 2022, assuming the fully phased-in transaction cost synergies. The merger also positions the combined organization to capitalize on market opportunities and broaden the channels and customers it serves through expanded distribution and product offerings.

At closing, five current TCF directors will be added to the board of directors of the holding company. David L. Porteous will serve as lead director of the board of both the holding company and the bank.

The merger is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of customary regulatory approvals and approval by the shareholders of each company.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as financial adviser, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal adviser to Huntington.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods is serving as financial adviser, and Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal adviser to TCF.