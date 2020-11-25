Team Financial Group names CEO

An equipment financing and leasing provider chose its next CEO.

Walker-based Team Financial Group said it appointed Matthew Maczka as its new CEO, effective Nov. 11.

He began working with Team Financial Group in March 2012 and has served as its president since November 2015.

He replaces his father, Tim Maczka, former CEO and company co-founder. Tim Maczka will remain on as board chair of Team Financial Group, helping the company serve its growing customer base.

“This promotion represents a natural progression within the business. (Matthew) Maczka’s oversight has significantly contributed to our organization’s ongoing success,” Tim Maczka said.

Previously, Matthew Maczka performed a variety of project management roles at Bowen Engineering Corporation.

He earned a master’s degree in business administration and management from Butler University and holds a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering and management from Purdue University.

Team Financial Group

Founded in 2001 by former Old Kent Bank employees Tim Maczka and Joe Smaby, Team Financial Group has provided over $500 million in flexible commercial equipment financing for businesses in the construction, manufacturing, IT, industrial, medical, office equipment and office furniture industries since its inception.

The firm also provides equipment leasing solutions.