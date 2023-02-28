Troy mortgage firm appoints Grand Rapids branch leaders

A Detroit-area mortgage lender is making its way into the West Michigan market.

Troy-based Ross Mortgage Corporation announced Monday, Feb. 27, the hiring of Brad Stinson and Melissa Ketchel, who will lead the full-service residential mortgage lender’s Grand Rapids market operation.

“We welcome their contributions as part of the continued growth of Ross Mortgage and our strategic expansion in new markets,” Ross Mortgage Corporation CEO Tim Ross said.

Ketchel previously worked as a loan originator at Ross Mortgage from 200911. She rejoins the company as a loan partner, helping clients with reapproval process, working with underwriting team and acting as the main contact for preliminary loan approval.

Stinson joins Ross Mortgage Corporation with five years of mortgage industry experience. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Stinson was Michigan’s top loan officer for veteran purchase units in 2022.

Stinson will be the branch manager in Grand Rapids.

“I will continue to advocate and educate our community, and my fellow veterans, to help everyone achieve the American dream of homeownership,” Stinson said.

Ross Mortgage Corporation continues to look for additional talent for its growth plans. Ross Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1949 and now has a network of offices throughout the Midwest and eastern U.S.